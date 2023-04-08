Radio legend Sid Hardt celebrates 50 years in the industry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Music has changed quite a bit the past 50-years. But when it comes to radio in Bismarck, one constant through the evolution of Rock and Roll, Country, Disco, and Top-40 formats to more than 40 music genres, has been Sid Hardt’s voice.

Hardt has entertained and informed radio listeners in North and South Dakota and eastern Montana for more than half a century.

“I knew I’d never get rich, but I knew I’d never have to work for a living, so that was the tradeoff and after all these years, still having fun,” Hardt said.

Sid started having fun as a disc jockey in Hardin, Montana. He says radio was a lot different back then.

“We signed on at eight and signed off at eight and it was me the whole day,” Hardt explained.

He landed a job at KFYR Radio in 1973 and has worked as a DJ the past 50-years at a couple of other stations in Bismarck. Today, he’s the program director and voice of Big Rig 105.9.

“People always ask me when I’m going to retire, and I always say when you see my obituary in the paper,” he said.

When Sid started spinning music, records were played on turntables and commercials came off carts that looked like eight-track players.

“Radio was really a lot of fun in those days,” Hardt said.

He says one of the highlights of his career was meeting Garth Brooks and other country legends,

Generations of radio listeners now consider Sid to be one of those legends.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.