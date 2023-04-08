Police: No threat at University of Oklahoma after earlier shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

After searching thoroughly, officials from campus say no threat was found and the alert to shelter in place was canceled.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious package
UPDATE: Suspicious package at Kirkwood Mall
Missing Mandan 12-year-old
Mandan Police looking for missing 12-year-old female
Travis David
Meet the snowplow hero who battled the five-month-long ND winter
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Lawmakers in North Dakota voted to boost their meal reimbursements after voting against...
ND Lawmakers: ‘nay’ to free school lunches for students, ‘yea’ to more in meal reimbursements for legislators

Latest News

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
Blue Hawk becomes a Minnesota Vikings Coach
Blue Hawk becomes a Minnesota Vikings Coach
Telehealth accessibility after COVID, restrictions could be reinstated
Telehealth accessibility after COVID, restrictions could be reinstated
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings