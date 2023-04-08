Money from Minot State of the City event donated to area soup kitchens

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - More than $3,500 raised at February’s Minot state of the city address will be going back in to the community to support those in need.

Mayor Tom Ross joined with the Minot Area Community Foundation Friday to formally present the money to area soup kitchens.

Ross called the kitchens “a shining example of serving your community” and said the donation is also a way to shine a light on the work of their volunteers.

Related content:

Minot mayor touts progress, pushes flood protection funding in State of the City

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.