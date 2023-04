MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire at an oil site broke out near New Town in McKenzie County Saturday.

Details are limited, but McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe says she got the call around 2:30 p.m.

Jappe reports no injuries occurred and New Town Fire Department is on scene.

Once the fire is out, New Town Fire will investigate.

