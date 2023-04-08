Crews battle fire at grain bin in New Salem

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews from multiple departments spent roughly 24 hours putting out a fire inside a grain bin in New Salem Thursday into Friday.

According to the New Salem Fire Department, they responded to Main Street late Thursday afternoon for a fire inside a bin containing sunflowers.

Mandan City Fire Department provided mutual aid, helping to cut holes in the bin and remove some of the hot sunflowers.

Investigators said they poured thousands of gallons of water into the bin overnight to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to an adjacent elevator.

