Crews battle fire at grain bin in New Salem

Crews spent roughly 24 hours pouring thousands of gallons of water into the bin overnight to...
Crews spent roughly 24 hours pouring thousands of gallons of water into the bin overnight to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to an adjacent elevator.(New Salem Fire Department)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews from multiple departments spent roughly 24 hours putting out a fire inside a grain bin in New Salem Thursday into Friday.

According to the New Salem Fire Department, they responded to Main Street late Thursday afternoon for a fire inside a bin containing sunflowers.

Mandan City Fire Department provided mutual aid, helping to cut holes in the bin and remove some of the hot sunflowers.

Investigators said they poured thousands of gallons of water into the bin overnight to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to an adjacent elevator.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious package
UPDATE: Suspicious package at Kirkwood Mall
Missing Mandan 12-year-old
Mandan Police looking for missing 12-year-old female
Travis David
Meet the snowplow hero who battled the five-month-long ND winter
Authorities released photos of the women in question that they were looking for. Thanks to the...
Dog bites customer in the face at Home Depot, owner walks off, sheriff says
Lawmakers in North Dakota voted to boost their meal reimbursements after voting against...
ND Lawmakers: ‘nay’ to free school lunches for students, ‘yea’ to more in meal reimbursements for legislators

Latest News

Blue Hawk becomes a Minnesota Vikings Coach
Blue Hawk becomes a Minnesota Vikings Coach
Telehealth accessibility after COVID, restrictions could be reinstated
Telehealth accessibility after COVID, restrictions could be reinstated
Dakota College at Bottineau will be offering certificates and associate degrees for students...
College addressing dental professionals’ shortage in new dental program
The average dental school student graduates with student loans of $294,000, according to...
Medicaid compensation leading dentists to difficult decisions