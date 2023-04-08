College addressing dental professionals’ shortage in new dental program

Dakota College at Bottineau will be offering certificates and associate degrees for students who'd like to be dental assistants or dental hygienist, at their future Minot location.(none)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Dakota College of Bottineau in Minot will be adding a new dental program next year.

Hands-on classes would be part of the new curriculum.

The program was slated to open in 2023, but construction issues around the country pushed back the start date.

They’re offering certificates and associate degrees for students who’d like to be dental assistants or dental hygienist.

Maggie Backen, Minot program director with DCB, said many hygienists and assistants are retiring and there’s not enough professionals to staff the positions.

“Students are more aware of the dental hygienist program, so I think that’s one they initially might be more interested in, but then once they learn a little bit more about dental assisting, they might show some interest in that,” said Backen.

The program has openings for 22 students.

