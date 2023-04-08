Blue Hawk becomes a Minnesota Vikings Coach

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - In next NFL season, North Dakotans may recognize a coach on the sidelines.

A former Dickinson State football player and coach is now working for the Minnesota Vikings.

From small town to the NFL.

Dalmin Gibson is a 31-year-old with big dreams that are coming true. He’s the new Assistant Special Teams Coach for the Vikings.

“He hit me up and was like, hey D.G. the job is yours,” said Dalmin Gibson, Minnesota Vikings Assistant Special Teams Coach.

Gibson said he received the call from current Special Teams Coach Matt Daniels, who he worked with at the University of Colorado. But Gibson said he wouldn’t be where he is today without his experience at Dickinson State University.

“If I wouldn’t have played football there and had that support from the community, I don’t think I would’ve fell in love with football,” said Gibson.

Gibson’s football career began in junior high, and he went on to play outside linebacker for the Blue Hawks.

After his time on the field, he took to the sidelines and coached for several programs, including Dickinson State.

“You’re trying to develop the person, but then as a coach as well, you have the scheme element as well and really knowing the ball and trying to game plan and those types of things that you really fall in love with as well,” said Gibson.

Gibson said he used to be a Dallas Cowboys fan but as for who he will be rooting for this season well...

“Since I work here and these guys write my check, then I’m a huge Vikings fan,” said Gibson.

He’ll be wearing purple and gold.

Gibson said he has a lot to learn but would like to be NFL Special Teams Coordinator one day and maybe even a Head Coach.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.