Bill adds more dental coverage to Medicaid

House bill 1530 said medical assistance coverage extends to dental screening, diagnosing, preventative and treatment services.(Carrie Orn)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The North Dakota Senate passed a bill Thursday, April 7 that increases that amount of dental services Medicaid covers.

House bill 1530 said medical assistance coverage extends to dental screening, diagnosing, preventative and treatment services.

Carrie Orn, president of the North Dakota Dental Association, said the addition of those procedures allows dentists room to travel and work with multiple patients in underserved communities.

“Five of our local dentists went to the nursing home last Friday and we volunteered. It was about 75 free oral health, oral cancer screening and dental exams and then we navigated which patients need to be seen in our own community.” said Orn.

Some of these services do not apply to a separate program called Medicaid expansion.

If the bill is signed into law, implementation is expected to begin this August.

House Bill 1530

