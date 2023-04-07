Women in skilled trades

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2019, women made up 57.4 percent of the workforce, but they account for less than 10 percent of skilled trade jobs in the country. That could soon change because Bismarck State College has quite a few women entering traditionally male dominated careers. Brooke Hilzendenger and Jravonn Robertson are both enrolled at BSC, and both are taking classes in the Lineworker program. They both signed up for the course because they saw it as a challenge.

“You’re kinda climbing a mountain and doing something completely different that someone when they look at you, they’re asking what you do and you say,’Well, I’m in school to be a lineman’ they’re like...holy cow,” said Hilzendenger.

They say they don’t personally know any women lineworkers, but simply seeing them represented on websites is inspiring.

“It motivates me, honestly, and when I see something like that, I’m like ‘I want to do that’” said Robertson.

Together they will graduate from the program in May, and don’t believe their gender will be an obstacle in the workforce.

“Years ago, they would have been way too scared to hire a woman but nowadays, people actually think it’s pretty cool especially if the girl can keep up with all the guys, why not?” said Hilzendenger.

They are both excited to begin their new careers and elevate the image of women lineworkers. BSC accepts 60 students once a year in June and they hold both in classroom learning and hands on learning at the new electrical lineworkers facility in Mandan.

