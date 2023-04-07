Williston community to hold prayer vigil Sunday evening for victims of vehicle fatalities

Prayer vigil
Prayer vigil(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Community members in Williston have announced a prayer vigil for those impacted by a pair of vehicle fatalities Monday Night.

Jenny Isom, the organizer, said it will be held at the Raymond Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. She said everyone is welcome to attend to offer support to the families and close friends.

“Everybody is going through this together and we want to support the families involved,” said Isom.

Two individuals were killed and a 17-year-old driver is in serious condition after colliding with an Amtrak train near Springbrook on April 3. A separate rollover in Ward County killed two teenagers and the driver is in critical condition.

All of the victims are from Williston.

