‘Will be a lot better’: Jamestown Public Works dealing with challenges after a very long winter

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sound of water droplets can be heard at the Jamestown Public Works facility, marking the end of their recent snow battles after a winter storm rolled through this week. It has been a long winter for the operators in town.

“With the intensity of the snow storms we’ve gotten this year it just seems like as soon as we get in there and clean it out another snow storm comes and kind of fills it right back in.” said Tyler Michel, the director of Public Works in Jamestown, N.D.

The plow truck drivers have been plowing snow, moving it to locations in town, avoiding cars parked on the streets, the list goes on and on.

“It’s been pretty difficult for the most part. Long hours, time away from home.” said Tyler Mielke, operator for the street dept.

“Kind of depends on which part of town you are in you get the areas up top of the hills where it blows in pretty good and the areas downtown where it doesn’t blow as hard but it still fills in pretty good.” said Michel.

With all of this snow still on the ground and warmer temperatures predicted for the next week, flood issues begin to rise. The city plans to monitor the two dams near town. According to Public Works, they are not concerned at the moment.

“As of right now, the last forecast we’ve seen doesn’t seem like we are in that much danger. We will have some elevated flows but we should be hopefully ok.” said Michel.

As for now, the operators just can’t wait for the warmer temps and spring to take over.

“It will be a relief, it will be a lot better. Once everything starts melting, it will just feel better.” said Mielke.

Public Works also said cars parked on the side of streets can hamper their ability to plow residential areas.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.