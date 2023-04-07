Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College awarded nearly $2 million in DOT grants for drone development

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KUMV) - The college in New Town will be looking at how drones can improve the regions quality of life, thanks to a federal grant.

The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College was awarded $2 million from the Department of Transportation, according to a DOT news release. President Twyla Baker says the grant will be focused on conducting demonstrations to build better communities. She added they will also look into how drones can impact healthcare services and equipment deliveries.

“This initiative is the first of its kind in our region and will allow us to better understand how this technology can positively impact our community,” said Baker in a statement.

“This partnership is going to help explore and potentially develop new, innovative ways to expand and improve our medical services. We are very much looking forward to enhancing our capabilities in medicine,” said MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox, in a statement.

The college will be working with other groups including the University of North Dakota, the Northern Plains UAS Test Site and the Three Affiliated Tribes Boys & Girls Club on this project.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.