Montana senate bill would create “Jungle Primary” for upcoming Senate race

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Control of the US Senate will be up for grabs in 2024, and both Republicans and Democrats are keeping a close eye on Montana’s race. How that election is conducted could look a lot different due to new legislation.

State Republicans in the senate passed SB 566 this week, which would create a “Jungle Primary,” where the top two vote-getters in next year’s primary would be on the general election ballot, regardless of party affiliation. Senator Greg Hertz, R-Polson, sponsored the bill, saying it would ensure a winner has more than 50 percent of the vote, something that didn’t happen in three out of the last ten senate elections.

“To me, if we’re going to send someone to Washington D.C., they should have the majority support of our voters,” said Hertz.

The three elections were in 1996, 2006, and 2012. Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana was involved in latter two elections.

This bill would only impact the 2024 US Senate Race, where Tester is seeking his fourth term. It would then be sunsetted during the next legislative session to discuss the results. Democrats argue this bill is just to put their candidate at a disadvantage.

“This is a bad bill, this is a bad idea, and this is a great way for the voters to make sure they lose all confidence and faith in what we are doing up here,” said Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte.

Tester is the only candidate to announce a run in 2024 so far.

Your News Leader has reached out to Tester’s election team for comment.

The bill passed the senate by a 27-23 vote.

It has been sent to the House, where it will be reviewed by the State Administration Committee.

