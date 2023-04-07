Legislators boost meal reimbursements after voting down school lunches

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in North Dakota voted to boost their own meal reimbursements just days after they voted against expanding the free lunch program for students in North Dakota.

School lunches… a point of contention at the Legislature.

“I see a lot more benefits on our children’s lunch than on our politicians’ lunch,” said Todd Keller from Fort Rice.

Last month, the Senate voted against HB 1491, which would’ve covered meals for students whose families are below 200 percent of the poverty level. Yesterday, they voted for SB 2124, which increases in-state meal reimbursements for state employees, including lawmakers during interim legislative meetings, from $35 per day to $45 per day.

“That’s kind of messed up. Them low-income kids need to eat… The legislator guys, they could take a little cut in pay and add it to the lunch menu,” said Cowboy Koble of Bismarck.

13 lawmakers voted against school meals and for the meal reimbursements for state employees, including Senate Majority Leader Senator David Hogue.

“We’re trying to keep up with what we understand as explosive inflation in meals and hotels and so we just think it’s reasonable to keep up with inflation,” said Senator David Hogue, R-Minot.

Senator Hogue says he sees these as two fundamentally different issues. Others suggest it’s not that lawmakers should say no to one and yes to the other, but rather vote consistently.

“It’s symbolic, and it’s, are we consistent in our thinking about money?” said Senator Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo.

As for school lunches, the proposal might still have a shelf life: last week, the program was written into a separate school spending bill, SB 2284.

“The realities of it are, for many families and for many children, the school breakfast and lunch programs they get are often the only food they get in the day,” said Senator Hogan.

As for the meal reimbursements, Senator Hogue says, it was sorely needed.

“My focus is on passing sound budgets, and I think we’re doing that. And, where we see a need to increase funding, we do it,” said Senator Hogue.

Senator Hogue says, depending on the committee recommendation, he’s open to changing his vote on school meals if he gets another chance to vote on the issue.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.