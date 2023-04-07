Kids take over downtown Minot for annual Bunny Hop

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of kiddos took over downtown Minot Thursday for the annual Bunny Hop.

Easter may not be for a few days yet, but it felt like it in downtown Minot Thursday.

Kids got the chance to meet the Easter bunny, get some candy, and maybe even a hug.

At Main Street Books, young Nora Reilly wanted to show off her easter basket.

“We caught the Easter Bunny, called the Easter Bunny!” said Nora.

Nora’s mom Katelyn Reilly said it’s a great way to get out after being cooped up during the long winter.

“Being stuck inside and not really having the opportunity to take the kids out, it’s nice to have it because it’s all kind of in one place and we can get it all done and it’s nice enough to do it!” said Reilly.

Same goes for Jenna Connelly, who came to Minot through the Air Force, and looks for activities for their growing family.

“I really enjoy it, it means a lot to me as a stay-at-home mom, to have things to take my kids out to do,” said Connelly.

Main Street Books Owner Val Stadick said events like the annual Downtown Bunny Hop bring her closer to the community.

“When you have a business downtown, it really makes you feel like you’re a part of a community and you just know so many people,” said Stadick.\

Bringing smiles to the faces of some of the youngest bunnies in the Magic City.

Roughly 25 downtown businesses took part in this year’s bunny hop.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.