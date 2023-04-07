Interstates open, trucks back on the road

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Central North Dakota made it through another blizzard, but many motorists were stranded while the interstate was closed. Most of those were semi-truck drivers. Christa Kiedrowski spoke with a few drivers who were anxious to get back on the road after the roadways opened.

Tuesday the snow and wind picked up and interstate travel was shut down. Truck drivers were stopped yet again at gas stations and rest stops until the storm rolled through, and roads were able to be cleared.

“It’s cut back on our hours, so we’ve missed out on some pay, but you know you make up for it now when we try to get caught up,” said Dan Schloer who has been a truck driver for 37 years.

Often when truck drivers are forced to stay off the roads, they are not getting paid, but some are grateful to not drive in hazardous road conditions and put safety first.

“Financially, it is the downfall but, as I tell my buddy, you really can’t make money if you’re deceased. So, it’s better to just park it,” said Daniel Lawson who is in his second year of truck driving.

Lawson says he packs non-perishable food and hopes for a good cell signal and place to shower.

“Make sure I got at least two weeks’ worth of canned goods in case because you never know anything can go from two days to two weeks, and then pretty much hopefully I have good enough data to watch Netflix and hang out,” said Lawson.

Both drivers agreed this winter season has been the worst they’ve been through regarding road closures. They said they’ll be working a little bit longer to catch up for lost time.

Daniel Lawson said prior to being stopped in Bismarck he was lucky enough to drive ahead of the tornados and other bad weather in Iowa, and that this was his first time he was forced off the road due to impassable road conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.