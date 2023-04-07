Egg demand around the Easter holiday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been expensive to buy and hard to find eggs this year. With the Easter weekend coming up residents are shopping for those last-minute cartons to prep for the holiday.

For some, having an “eggcellent” Easter means using lots of eggs for dying them and cooking with them. So, patrons are busy pulling cartons off the shelves and filling their carts.

“So typically, this time of year, knowing that it’s the third largest baking holiday of the year, we stock up on eggs early,” said Brad Christianson, store director, at East Expressway Cashwise.

He says around this time it’s typical for retailers to not discount the price on eggs because the demand is high. The eggs are a high priority no matter the price, because dying eggs is a tradition.

“Because you get open eggs, and you get to find the eggs. Get to dye eggs, and it’s fun,” said Harper Hillman.

“So, it’s really, really fun because we get to spend time with our family and friends,” said Harper Hamrick.

Cashwise didn’t get Easter egg dye until February but luckily planned ahead of the winter storm.

“We’ve seen an influx of guests coming in looking for Easter egg dye and purchasing eggs and of course vinegar,” said Christianson.

The demand for eggs and dye is a tradition that guests come to the store for each year.

“We actually dye eggs multiple times. Today we have a friend over, so we’re doing eggs today and then actually on Sunday morning we’ll do it as a family as well,” said Deidre Hillman.

The price of eggs has fluctuated all year.

“And now they’ve been kind of on the rise again, because again, of the holiday. The winter weather, transportation issues and those kinds of things typically brought the egg prices up. We’ll probably see them drop in another week or so,” said Christianson.

Cashwise East Expressway is still fully stocked with eggs and dye for last-minute shoppers.

Finance Buzz reports Americans spent around six and a half billion dollars on Easter food in 2022.

