Easter potatoes trend grows amid soaring egg prices

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how...
The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs, but they’re still not cheap.

Some people on social media are trying something different for Easter this year – painting potatoes instead of eggs.

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.

You can either use food coloring or regular paint.

The group said potatoes are less fragile than eggs and easier for kids to hold.

It’s tough to say if painting Easter potatoes will really take off, but a Krazy Coupon Lady blog co-founder made an excellent point in saying that painting a potato is not much different than painting a rock, which is even more cost effective.

