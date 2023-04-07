City of Bismarck opens pair of self-filling sandbag sites

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sandbag sites have been opened at two locations in Bismarck.

The locations are Cottonwood Park at the yard waste site on Sante Fe Avenue and 12th Street, and County West Road at the Cody Drive yard waste site.

Both sites are available for residents 24 hours a day. Sand and bags will be provided, but shovels and gloves will not.

You can find more details at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1466/Flood-Resources.

