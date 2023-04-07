Ag profits could decrease this year, says USDA

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The USDA released research that forecasts lower profits for farmers this year--an estimated reduction of 16%.

Your News Leader spoke with people involved in agriculture to learn more about the impact.

The price of food overall has increased 9.5%, according to the USDA. The same organization is predicting a drop in farmer’s net income.

Amanda Kopp said she’s not surprised. She planted and harvested spring wheat, sunflowers, canola and two other crops last year. She said input costs ate up a larger portion of the profit.

“Seed, fertilizer, chemicals, machinery, parts, you name it, we’ve definitely seen, especially the last two years, a pretty big increase,” said Kopp.

The predicted 16 % drop is after historic profits in 2022 when net farm income was more than 189 billion. That is the highest it’s peaked in the last twenty years.

Matt Perdue, government relations director with NDFU said because of severe winter weather, farmers worry production will decrease.

“We’re sitting here in April with feet of snow on the ground, and that is going to delay spring planting,” said Perdue.

When it comes to consumers purchasing food, Kopp said it’s more likely, there will be short-term fluctuations, similar to what happened with the price of eggs this season.

“Things could change by the time we harvest. We have a great crop, other places don’t. World economics change,” said Kopp.

Perdue said buying directly from a local meat processor could reduce some of the price increases.

“Certainly those local and regional supply chains take out some of the middlemen, who take a cut of that food dollar every step along the way,” said Perdue.

Kopp said farmers right now are looking forward to spring planting wheat by April 20.

