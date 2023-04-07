Aaron Moss retires from Minot Police Department

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This week members of the Minot Police Department took a moment to celebrate the career of one of their own.

Senior Officer Aaron Moss retired.

Aaron worked in the department for the past 19 years.

The department held a special ceremony in the city council chambers for Moss Thursday.

All of us at KMOT wish Aaron best of luck on his next adventure!

