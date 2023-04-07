Aaron Moss retires from Minot Police Department

Aaron Moss
Aaron Moss(KFYR-TV)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This week members of the Minot Police Department took a moment to celebrate the career of one of their own.

Senior Officer Aaron Moss retired.

Aaron worked in the department for the past 19 years.

The department held a special ceremony in the city council chambers for Moss Thursday.

All of us at KMOT wish Aaron best of luck on his next adventure!

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious package
UPDATE: Suspicious package at Kirkwood Mall
Missing Mandan 12-year-old
Missing 12-year-old Mandan female found
Travis David
Meet the snowplow hero who battled the five-month-long ND winter
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens between Bismarck and Fargo
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Latest News

Farm bill
ND ag industry seeking input for Farm Bill
Eggs
Egg demand around the Easter holiday
Easter baskets
Mother-daughter duo make more than a thousand Easter Baskets
School lunch
Legislators boost meal reimbursements after voting down school lunches