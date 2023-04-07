Aaron Moss retires from Minot Police Department
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This week members of the Minot Police Department took a moment to celebrate the career of one of their own.
Senior Officer Aaron Moss retired.
Aaron worked in the department for the past 19 years.
The department held a special ceremony in the city council chambers for Moss Thursday.
All of us at KMOT wish Aaron best of luck on his next adventure!
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.