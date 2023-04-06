United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Surrey’s Will Mayo

SURREY, N.D. (KMOT) – Will Mayo plays a peculiar part on Surrey’s baseball team.

“I can hit the ball pretty well, but I’m pretty known for scooping the ball and making a good defensive play,” said Will, a senior at Surrey High School.

Last year, he wasn’t too proud of his peach fuzz.

“That started last year, and he just thought he couldn’t grow a mustache, so he put the eye black on,” said Coltan Francis, a senior at Our Redeemer’s.

“Coach looked at me, shook his head and had a smile... we had to win that game, otherwise I was never doing it again,” said Will.

What started as a stunt turned into a superstition.

“After winning so many games, you just got to keep it going. I think it helped us win games, honestly,” said Noah Erickson, a senior at Our Redeemer’s.

The Mustangs went on a nine-game win streak.

“Once you get a win streak with it, you’ve got to keep it,” said Coltan.

They won 14 of 15 games to end the regular season.

“I feel like I’m the man when I have the mustache on,” said Will.

Teammates and opponents caught on to the trend.

“They asked me how their mustaches looked, and I said, mine is always going to be better,” said Will.

Mayo, the Mustangs and his mustache made a trip to State.

“His mustache is absurd,” said Noah.

It was the team’s first State “B” in two decades.

“He’s good at sports. I was a little intimidated but once you get to know him, he’s just a teddy bear. He’s a nice guy,” said Noah.

Mayo’s mustache mania was a home run.

Will has secured an apprenticeship after he graduates from Surrey in the spring.

The Mustangs are scheduled to open the season in Garrison on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.