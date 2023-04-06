Two North Dakota student nominees accepted to military service academies

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wednesday, Congressman Kelly Armstrong announced the nomination of two North Dakota students who have been accepted to attend military service academies.

Brendan Connor of Devils Lake has been accepted to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Keira Cole of Grafton has been accepted to attend the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis — both for the fall 2023 semester. Armstrong selected Connor and Cole as nominees in November of 2022.

“We are proud of Brendan and Keira for their admission to the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy, respectively. Their dedication to their studies, extracurriculars, and community has earned them both this honor. I am confident they will represent North Dakota and our country well,” said Congressman Armstrong.

Connor is a senior at Devils Lake High School in Devils Lake. He’s involved in Hockey, Baseball, band, DECA and the National Honor Society. His family has a long history of military service, with one grandparent serving in the Marines and the other in the Army National Guard. His brother Barrett is a current student at the U.S. Military Academy, class of 2025. Brendan has been a longtime volunteer with “Fishing with Vets” in Devils Lake.

Cole is a senior at Grafton High School in Grafton. She’s involved in basketball, golf, taekwondo, choir, yearbook committee, prom committee and Academic Olympics. She currently serves as class president. She seeks to earn a degree in chemistry.

Service academies other than the U.S. Coast Guard Academy require a nomination from their U.S. Representative, one of their U.S. Senators, or the Vice President of the United States to attend.

