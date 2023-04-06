Sports Spotlight: international tennis talent at U-Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Malaysia, Egypt, Switzerland, Montana and Wyoming. What do they have in common? In this case, athletes from each one of those places have gathered in Bismarck to play tennis for the University of Mary.

The Marauders international tennis talent is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Tennis is a global game. It’s never surprising to see college rosters filled with tennis players from all across the world. That’s just the case with the University of Mary women’s tennis team, which is made up of four international athletes and two Americans.

“There’s really no formula, it’s just that, you know, you talk to them and find out their goals, what they want, what their educational goals are. That has to blend in and stuff,” said Vida Saliendra, U-Mary head coach. “So, I always try and recruit student athletes that want to come to UMary first to get an education first, then play tennis. My goal is always to get a better team every year. It just so happens that I’ve had more international students last year and this year than the previous years. A lot of international students that play tennis want to come to the United States to play and get an education.”

Chloe Chong and Doaa Mohamed are both sophomores on the team. For them, it’s incredibly helpful having teammates that are experiencing the same things as you.

“Having international teammates on the team really helped me because we bonded really well because we have similar experiences coming here. And it helps because we’re all in the same year, so we’re going through freshman stuff together and figuring out how to work through it together, so it’s awesome,” said Chloe Chong, U-Mary sophomore.

“Having a lot of international teammates is such a blessing. We help each other a lot, we’ve had the same experiences. We came here and we had no idea what it would be like. It was just so helpful for me to be surrounded with people who are having the same feelings as mine and experiencing the same experiences as me,” said Doaa Mohamed, U-Mary sophomore.

The Marauders only have six players on the roster. Even though this team is a small one, its bond is what sets it apart. And when you have a coach like Vida Saliendra, it’s no surprise the team feels like family.

“I like that we’re a tight-knit group and that we care about each other personally. And really, we care about each other in real life. Like, we’re not just doing it for the team,” said Chong.

“I think they just wish the best for me. They always push me to become a better person academically and athletically, so it’s great,” said Mohamed.

The Marauders are 7-2 in the conference with two matches left in the regular season.

