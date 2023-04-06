Snow sweepers play vital roles in smaller towns like Glenburn

GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) – Sometimes clearing streets in a town is a one-man job, especially in small towns.

Your News Leader tagged along with the city of Glenburn’s maintenance man during his road clearing Wednesday.

Jerry Sayles has been plowing streets for years before coming to North Dakota five years ago.

He was warned that winters can cut through April.

He said this week’s snowfall was mild compared to other blizzards he’s been in the middle of. He adds that depending on how many inches of snow is on the ground, he could take half a day.

“When we get a real big snowpack, I’ll work 14-16 hours, take a four-hour break, come back and start over again,” said Sales.

He said his main concern at the beginning is Main Street, so people can get where they need to go.

