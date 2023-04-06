Rural areas impacted by continued winter weather

LAMOURE, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck may have missed the worst of this last blizzard, and with it, the snowfall record, but our neighbors to the east got hit hard with some areas receiving over a foot of snow.

This is a road on the Wendel family farm six miles north of LaMoure before the blizzard hit Tuesday afternoon. This is what the scene was 12 hours later, after the region received a foot of snow.

A road on the Wendel family farm six miles north of LaMoure before the blizzard and after the storm. (Courtesy: Mike Wendel)

Mike Wendel says the snowstorms have been relentless, but the biggest obstacle to overcome has been the wind.

“So, the biggest challenge will be to dig out and our roads were so full and deep before this hit. They’re just going to be so blown in and very hard to open and very hard to get around,” said Wendel.

They need to dig out the roads quickly because they are still calving. Wendel says they planned to calve at the beginning of March but still have about a quarter of their herd yet to drop.

”We do have facilities, buildings that we can get them into with supplemental heat, so we kind of are geared for that,” said Wendel.

The deep snow, bitter cold and blowing winds aren’t the end of their troubles. Large herds of deer have been coming into their hay yards to eat the food meant for their cattle.

”It has been a problem, and this year especially. We’ve had so much cover out in the open that there’s nothing for them to really eat. So, they’re all congregating in hay yards, and I know I’m not the only producer with big herds of deer,” said Wendel.

Once clean-up is over, the next variable will be how quickly the snow melts, and whether it soaks in or runs off. That will impact spring planting. Wendel says he lives in the “Prairie Pothole” region, so any flooding could cause slews and other wet areas. He says he’s crossing his fingers for a gradual increase in temperatures and a slow melt of the snow.

