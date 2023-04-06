PSC approves expansion of power station west of Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Public Service Commission approved Basin Electric Power Cooperative to start work on expanding a power station west of Williston.

Ground crews have been out for the past few weeks removing snow and dirt in preparation for construction at the expansion site for the Pioneer Generation Station.

The expansion was awarded a Certificate of Site Compatibility from the PSC in February. It’s a permit necessary to start work.

The company said in a release the expansion will generate about 600 megawatts of electricity, providing flexibility and stability to the power grid.

Vertical construction is expected to start later this year. It’s expected to be operational in 2025 and fully completed a year later.

