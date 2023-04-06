PSC approves expansion of power station west of Williston

Pioneer Generation Station construction
Pioneer Generation Station construction(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Public Service Commission approved Basin Electric Power Cooperative to start work on expanding a power station west of Williston.

Ground crews have been out for the past few weeks removing snow and dirt in preparation for construction at the expansion site for the Pioneer Generation Station.

The expansion was awarded a Certificate of Site Compatibility from the PSC in February. It’s a permit necessary to start work.

The company said in a release the expansion will generate about 600 megawatts of electricity, providing flexibility and stability to the power grid.

Vertical construction is expected to start later this year. It’s expected to be operational in 2025 and fully completed a year later.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly rollover crash in Ward County
Icy roads a factor in deadly rollover crash in Ward County
North Dakota's newest neighbors: Warren Jeffs and the FLDS
FLDS members ‘gather’ in North Dakota and why some have left the group
Williston officials react to Monday night vehicle fatalities
Fatal vehicle versus train crash near Williston
Two teens killed in pickup versus train collision in Williams County
Bismarck police at north Walmart Tuesday
Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending

Latest News

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
Republicans seek to change Montana primary to thwart Tester
2 ND Students nominated for Military Service Academies
Two North Dakota student nominees accepted to military service academies
mustache
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Surrey’s Will Mayo
Childcare shortage
Childcare committee in Minot discusses barriers to entry for potential providers