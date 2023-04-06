NDHSAA reschedules Class A plays contest due to spring blizzard

Class A Plays Contest
Class A Plays Contest(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota High School Activities Association announced that the Class A State Plays competition that was supposed to take place this week has been rescheduled to April 12-13.

The competition will take place at Lake Region State College, and the NDHSAA will keep the same daily schedule as previously planned.

