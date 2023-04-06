ND businesses adapt to the rise of Chat GPT

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – While speaking with community leaders last week in Minot, Governor Burgum recommended business owners consider incorporating artificial intelligence.

But the emergence of some forms of AI has drawn concerns from the likes of tech giants Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak.

Your News Leader spoke with locals to get their perspective on this relatively new technology.

Easton Bennett, the owner of Bennett Creative Media and Advertising, said for the last six months, he has been optimizing Chat GPT as a sort of virtual assistant.

For example, when he interviews guests for his podcast, instead of researching via Google to come up with questions, he’s able to ask the AI to populate however many questions he wants.

”It helps a ton in saving time. I think that’s the main reason that I’m using it,” said Bennett.

The Chat GPT prototype was released this past November and users are still learning what it’s capable of.

James Gustafson, the owner of J&C Computer Services, said some of the tools he works with in the industry have already integrated Chat GPT. He said he worries it’ll make coding and other IT jobs obsolete.

”It generates websites. It’ll build mobile apps for your phones and tablets,” said Gustafson.

Bennett said he’s optimistic and he’s been using AI to expedite his creative process.

”Maybe it can generate some ideas for you to get them flowing instead of just creating the idea yourself,” said Bennett.

Anthony Benson, GM at Innova Integrated Solutions, said he and his kids use it to come up with bedtime stories.

”I used to be the cool dad making those up, but now there’s better tools at our disposal that do it better than I can,” said Benson.

With enough specifics in a question, Chat GPT can write entire job descriptions. It can generate lyrics, poetry and essays. It can even generate coherent news articles.

”Someone’s losing their job,” said Steve Alvarez, director of sales and marketing at Innova Integrated Solutions.

Alvarez said he uses it for social media.

”Something that feels less human is that it’s not as personable as having a person actually posting something that’s more organic,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez said another downfall of this technology is it knows as much as its developer.

Wozniak, Musk and others have signed an open letter asking AI developers to have a six-month pause in further development beyond Chap GPT-4. Click here to read what it says.

