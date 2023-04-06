“Mything Persons:” Missouri Ridge students work with The Film Dudes on short film

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - When you think of North Dakota, the bright lights of Hollywood probably don’t come to mind.

But one school in Williston has been giving its students an opportunity to learn about filming and the work behind the scenes to get it ready for viewing.

At Missouri Ridge, members of the Media Arts class are becoming movie stars.

“I’m a little nervous, but I think I got it. I think I’m going to do well,” said Kasha Conley, eighth grader.

“Mything Persons” is their latest short film being produced with the help of The Film Dudes, a group that teaches students the ins and outs of filmmaking. The fantasy-themed script was written by students and pitched to the dudes.

“I’m really excited about this movie. It’s probably going to be my favorite one,” said Tytus Guglich, eighth grader.

Similar to a major motion picture, the students are tasked with memorizing lines and acting out scenes multiple times until all the takes are complete.

“I’m the main character. In the previous two, I haven’t had any major roles, just one or two lines. It’s kind of an adjustment,” said Jaxon Conley, eighth grader.

The Film Dudes have helped Williston students put together movies almost every year since 2017. Stories like “The Mark of the Emoji,” “Mr. LaDue Hears A Who!,” and “A Hero in Time,” showcase the students’ talents for the world to see.

“It’s just so cool to see the final product and what we made and what we built. It’s kind of nerve-wracking leading up to what it’s going to make,” said Kasha.

There’s a lot that goes into creating a movie, from acting all the way to production. Thanks to this opportunity, these students get a better appreciation of filmmaking while having some fun too.

“We enjoy working with the students. It’s always a great bunch of kids and being able to make the films we do, we couldn’t do it without them,” said Eric Thoemke, a Film Dude.

“Seeing the end product come together and then seeing everybody’s reactions to that. I think there is no better feeling than that,” said Matthew Maldonado, a Film Dude.

When filming and production are completed, Williston’s Grand Theater will hold a special premiere for the movie, inviting the cast and family members to watch their works on the big screen.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.