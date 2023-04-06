MSU Summer Theater renovations in its final stage

MSU Summer Theater renovations
MSU Summer Theater renovations(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The third and final phase of MSU’s summer theater renovation is anticipated to finish this year.

Ninety percent of the project was completed last year, and the remaining 10% is construction on the canopy and getting a wheelchair lift on the east side is part of it.

Rick Hedberg, executive director of the MSU Development Foundation, said the installation of the wheelchair lift doesn’t have a set completion date because of supply issues.

“We have a short window in North Dakota for construction and we want to obviously have summer theater, so we have to work around all productions,” said Hedberg.

The project has been in the making for the last three years.

The summer theater will be kicking off with “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville!” on June 13.

You can find the full schedule for the theater’s 58th season on the MSU Summer Theater website.

