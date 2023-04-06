Marauders Softball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you participate in the spring sport and you’re actually playing games, then there is a very good chance you’re inside. The University of Mary softball team has four home games this week, but they are inside the bubble at Minot State.

Since coming back from Florida, the Marauders have played six times and all of them have been in the Magic City. It’s safe to say you have to take a different approach when playing in the bubble.

Dre Frantz, U-Mary Head Coach, “If we can get them to hit it up in the dome there’s definitely benefits to that whether it be a ball slowed down so we can catch it or it’s just a foul which is a hard strike for us but hitting-wise it definitely makes the girls stay through the ball and hit some hard ground balls to staying through and hitting some hard line drives verses trying to go deep.”

U-Mary has played 25 games so far this season, and while the team would like to have more wins, the players feel the program is heading in the right direction.

Madison Wszolek, U-Mary Senior, “We’re definitely a gritty team. We put everything on the field and it’s just one big family effort to win every game and put our best foot forward. We never give up on a fight this past weekend we showed it against two of the top ranked teams in our conference and we really fought against St. Cloud and Duluth holding them to two run games.”

McKenzie Reinhardt, U-Mary Junior, “We have a lot of good team chemistry going on here and not a lot of teams get to say that but we all genuinely care about each other and we get to see that play out on the field.”

The Marauders play Wayne State on Friday and Augie on Saturday and again those games will be in Minot.

