Mandan Public Schools names new assistant superintendent

Dr. Carly Retterath
Dr. Carly Retterath(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Carly Retterath has been chosen to become the new assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools.

Retterath currently works at the Mandan school district as the director of alternative education. Previous education experience includes working as a special education programs coordinator and high school special education teacher. She’ll begin the role on July 1.

Retterath will be replacing Dr. Jeff Fastnacht, who recently accepted as position as superintendent at Bismarck Public Schools.

“Dr. Retterath has been a valuable member of our school district for the past nine years and we’re thrilled to see her step into the role as Assistant Superintendent this summer. Her leadership skills and experience will be an asset to our District.” says Mike Bitz, superintendent of Mandan Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's newest neighbors: Warren Jeffs and the FLDS
FLDS members ‘gather’ in North Dakota and why some have left the group
Williston officials react to Monday night vehicle fatalities
I-94 Closed
UPDATE: I-94 remains closed between Bismarck and Fargo as of Thursday AM
Bismarck police at north Walmart Tuesday
Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.
I-94 reopened except Westbound lanes Fargo to Jamestown
"Mything Persons"
“Mything Persons:” Missouri Ridge students work with The Film Dudes on short film
Missing Mandan 12-year-old
Mandan Police looking for missing juvenile female
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 4/05/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 4/05/2023