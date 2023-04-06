Mandan Public Schools names new assistant superintendent

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Carly Retterath has been chosen to become the new assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools.

Retterath currently works at the Mandan school district as the director of alternative education. Previous education experience includes working as a special education programs coordinator and high school special education teacher. She’ll begin the role on July 1.

Retterath will be replacing Dr. Jeff Fastnacht, who recently accepted as position as superintendent at Bismarck Public Schools.

“Dr. Retterath has been a valuable member of our school district for the past nine years and we’re thrilled to see her step into the role as Assistant Superintendent this summer. Her leadership skills and experience will be an asset to our District.” says Mike Bitz, superintendent of Mandan Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.