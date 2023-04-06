Mandan Police looking for missing juvenile female

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Police say McKenna Heemstra, age 12, was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a brown hoodie. She’s 5′ 6” and 130 pounds, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. Heemstra was last seen on the evening of April 5.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the police department at 667-3250 or use Tip411 to send an anonymous tip.

