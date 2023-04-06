Jake Kubas - NDSU Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jake Kubas is now the elder statesman of the North Dakota State offensive line. The former Trinity Titans standout is heading into his senior season with the Bison. He’s enjoying his new leadership position on the O-Line.

Jake Kubas, NDSU Offensive Lineman, “it’s just fun having a lot of guys with in-game experience and experience in this program guys that can bring young along and lead them it’s always fun to be a part of and I’m glad I’m one of the individuals in that group.”

As a veteran, Kubas knows it’s part of his job to help the younger players understand what it takes to become a productive member of the Bison program. He likes what he sees from the freshman so far.

Kubas, “they’re growing every day, half the battle is trying to get them to come out here and have that mindset that hey, I’m going to get one percent better today, tomorrow, the next day and just keep improving every day, have that growth mindset, but I think they’re doing a good job of coming out here and having that.”

Kubas started on the offensive line for the Bison at guard. NDSU has a couple of holes up front with the graduations of Cody Mauch and Nash Jensen.

Kubas, “it’s something when you lose two All-Americans but at the end of the day, we’ve done it time and time again here. We’ve had guys step up when we need them, and guys come in and fill roles. We have a lot of guys that have game experience look, at Mason and Grey, they’ve taken a lot of snaps in games as technically young guys, so I think we’ll be alright. Guys just have to come and keep getting better, improving every day and I think we’ll fill those roles real fine.”

Jake says his goal this spring is to get more consistent.

