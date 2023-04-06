I-94 reopened except Westbound lanes Fargo to Jamestown

Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.
Westbound I-94 just west of Valley City, ND at 8:40 a.m. on April 5.(NDHP)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened Interstate 94 eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown.

Reopening schedule:

  • Eastbound lanes Jamestown to Fargo at 11:30 a.m. CST
  • Westbound lanes Jamestown to Bismarck at 11:30 a.m. CST

Westbound lanes Jamestown to Fargo will reopen later this afternoon. Driving around closure gates could delay opening westbound lanes.

Motorists should be warned that secondary highway across North Dakota remain blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

