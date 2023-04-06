Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a plane crash offshore in Venice, Florida.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Four people died after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night after taking off from a Florida airport.

According to police, the plane crashed into the Gulf about half a mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were identified as William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabeth Beaver from Noblesville, Indiana.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Lumpkin owned a Piper Cherokee Lance, which can accommodate up to seven people.

A server, who did not provide his name, at a restaurant on the pier witnessed the crash and described seeing the plane take a “sharp turn to the right” before going behind the pier.

“A flash of light came out and that’s all we could see,” he said.

Emergency crews continued to comb the debris field west of the pier on Thursday.

Venice police are investigating the crash, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 29 accidents at the Venice Municipal Airport since 2004, nine of which involved fatalities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's newest neighbors: Warren Jeffs and the FLDS
FLDS members ‘gather’ in North Dakota and why some have left the group
Williston officials react to Monday night vehicle fatalities
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens between Bismarck and Fargo
Bismarck police at north Walmart Tuesday
Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

The Tennessee House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on removing three...
Tenn. House vote to oust Democrats for gun protest
The parents of a 5-year-old girl were charged after she died from alleged child abuse.
Parents charged with murder after 5-year-old starved to death, police say
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
Rural areas impacted by continued winter weather
Rural areas impacted by continued winter weather