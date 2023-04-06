Former BPS officials remember having school; rain, shine or blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Going to school now is a lot different than it was 40 years ago. Back then we had to walk uphill both ways and didn’t get snow days as often. Past school officials remember trekking into school no matter what the weather.

“You can see kids playing king of the hill on top of the snow,” said former BPS Assistant Superintendent Harvey Schilling.

When it comes to playing in the snow, some things never change. However, when it comes to protocols for canceling school because of the weather, times have modernized.

”I don’t even recall calling off school because we didn’t have any way to communicate with parents or letting them know what is happening, so the rule was we will have school no matter what,” said Schilling.

Ev Miller remembers it the same way.

”I was proud because I didn’t miss one day because of weather,” said Miller.

Miller was an English teacher at Bismarck High from 1957 to 1993. In that time, he only remembers school being canceled twice.

”It was an ice storm; it wasn’t snow and you couldn’t stand up outside. But other than that it was very, very rare to call off school,” said Miller.

As for letting school out early, one experience stopped that practice.

”In fact, one little kid, a second grader as I recall, he left school and couldn’t find his way and so we had to go out and hunt for him. That was very, very scary times,” said Schilling.

Now if the weather is bad, classes can go online and parents are notified almost instantly.

”They say school will be conducted with virtual learning. We didn’t have such a thing, so either the kids were there or they weren’t there,” said Miller.

If there was a snow day back then, students would make up the missed day in May or June.

Bismarck Public Schools has had five virtual learning days this year.

