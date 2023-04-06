Divide County woman’s passion for history helps capture family memories

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. – Tierany Johnson is a farmer. It’s her dream job and it’s one that keeps her busy most of the year.

But in the dead of winter, the Ambrose, N.D. woman has found another passion project to occupy her time.

The good news: her winter project is also helping preserve some precious family memories for others in her community.

Wilbur Casteel’s life story is now captured and forever preserved, thanks to Tierany Johnson.

“He has so many good stories about the Air Force and his whole life,” Johnson said.

She’s been working to capture more stories like Wilbur’s, including those told by 98-year-old Johnny Benter.

“He has so many good stories about World War II and he’s still so sharp,” she said about Benter.

Their stories are a part of Johnson’s Heritage Films project. It all started with an idea Johnson had to capture some moments with her grandmother, Katie Gjovig.

Gjovig passed away last winter. Now that film brings Johnson comfort.

“It’s such a blessing. Because any time I’m missing her and want to be close to her again, I watch it,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes the rest of her films leave others with that same sense of comfort. She credits her dad for instilling a love of preserving family history and for making movies.

“He always had a camera in our faces,” she recalled.

Those movies take her back to her childhood and to memories she holds close to her heart.

“They’re priceless,” she said. “There’s a lot of really good stories from ordinary human beings.”

Stories Johnson is determined to preserve for generations to come.

The Divide County Library applied for a grant that allowed Johnson to capture more locals’ stories. This winter, she shared the films with the community at the Dakota Theater in Crosby.

She’s got 10 more to film.

You can learn more about Johnson’s work on her website, https://www.heritagefilmsnd.com.

