Childcare committee in Minot discusses barriers to entry for potential providers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Across the country, states are facing childcare shortages and North Dakota is no exception.

Members of the recently-formed committee on childcare in Minot discussed early childhood licensing this week.

One of the barriers to entry for potential providers is meeting the requirements to acquire a license.

Some licensing types require an associate’s or a bachelor’s degree. Group licensing has more minimal requirements, which is at least one year of experience in a licensed childcare program.

Other’s include having enough space and being able to pay for staff training.

Nicole Lang, an early childhood licensing supervisor, says it’s a difficult job.

”Honestly, I think it takes a special type of person to be a childcare provider, work with children all day every day. You’re not just providing for your own children or being a stay-at-home parent, you’re providing for other people’s children and several of them at a time,” said Lang.

Lang adds that infant care is severely difficult to find.

The next childcare committee meeting will be on April 20.

