Burgum vetoes ban on approval voting

Approval voting
Approval voting(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum has exercised his veto power for the third time this session.

Burgum vetoed HB 1273, which would prohibit political subdivisions in North Dakota from instituting approval voting and ranked choice voting for local races.

“House Bill 1273 blatantly infringes on local control and the ability of residents in home rule cities to determine which method of local city election is best for their communities based on the unique aspects of city elections,” said Burgum, R-North Dakota.

Approval voting has been used in city elections in Fargo since 2020. It was the first city in the nation to do so. Ranked choice voting isn’t used in North Dakota. The bill now heads back to the House for reconsideration. Earlier this session, the bill passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota's newest neighbors: Warren Jeffs and the FLDS
FLDS members ‘gather’ in North Dakota and why some have left the group
Williston officials react to Monday night vehicle fatalities
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens between Bismarck and Fargo
Bismarck police at north Walmart Tuesday
Standoff at North Bismarck Walmart has safe ending
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Cigar bars.
Cigar bars bill goes to Burgum’s desk
Marauders Softball
Marauders Softball
Suspicious package
UPDATE: Suspicious package at Kirkwood Mall
Rural areas impacted by continued winter weather
Rural areas impacted by continued winter weather