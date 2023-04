MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County Judge sentenced a Bismarck man to four years in prison for luring minors over the computer.

Mandan Police arrested 31-year-old Brandon Becker last October after they say he intended to meet with a minor for sex in Mandan. Becker, who is a registered high-risk sex offender pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.