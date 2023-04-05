Williston State College history and poli-sci teacher discusses Trump Indictment

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Every president has moments that will always be referenced in history books and by political scholars. For Donald Trump, his indictment and arraignment will be his latest.



For the first time in history, a former or sitting president faces criminal charges as Trump is accused of business fraud involving a hush money payment scheme with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Richard Stenberg, an associate professor of history and political science at Williston State College, said it’s an unprecedented event that will be discussed for a long time.



“We’ve got to see what happens. It’s a wait-and-see attitude I guess is the primary thing, but it is, shall we say, making history,” said Stenberg.



As for impacting the 2024 presidential election, Stenberg said the indictment has rallied Trump’s supporters to raise millions in funds, but it’s still too early to know how this will affect voters.



“The extremes don’t win the elections. It is the moderate group in the middle. If you lose them, you’re not going to build a coalition that you can get elected on or elected with,” said Stenberg.



If Trump were to be convicted of a crime, Stenberg says he wouldn’t be the first felon to run for president. In 1912, Eugene Debs, a leader of the Socialist Party, earned more than four million votes despite spending time in prison. Debs also ran from a prison cell in 1920. Some states do have laws that would bar a felon from being placed on the ballot, however.



Stenberg added that this new precedent could make some people hesitate about making a run for office.



“People in general sometimes do things that don’t come out nice later on. In this day and age where everything is posted on social media, do you think 37 years from now when you run for office that might not resurface,” said Stenberg.



Stenberg said he is concerned over the divisiveness between the two major political parties. He said he would like to see more compromise and calls for peace.

“There’s a lot of folks that point to are we so polarized that we’re on the onset of the 1850s all over again just before the Civil War? I really hope not,” said Stenberg.



Stenberg said he recommends reading concrete sources and doing research when it comes to politics.



“Our system of government, to quote Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, is built upon an active citizen involvement. I would add, an informed citizen involvement, not flying off raw emotion. That can be very troubling,” said Stenberg.



Trump is looking to be the first president to win a non-consecutive second term since Grover Cleveland in 1892.



