WDA Softball Pre-Season Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The W.D.A. softball coaches had put Dickinson in the “team to beat” role this season. The Midgets have played both of the state title games since the season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Dickinson beat Bismarck High for the championship in 2021, but last year the Demons returned the favor in a 7-6 victory over the Midgets.

Everyone is trying to remain patient with Mother Nature this spring.

“We can’t get outside and get on the dirt. It’s obviously different playing on dirt than taking grounders off the gym floor so once we finally get out there it’s just a great feeling. I would say building up endurance and conditioning, stuff like that, it’s not everybody’s favorite part of practice but it’s definitely an important part, I mean if you’re not strong and you don’t have endurance you’re not going to play as hard in those games,” said Ava Jahner, Dickinson Softball senior.

The Midgets are the clear choice in the poll. They’re receiving 80% (8 of 10) of the 1st-place votes.

Jamestown and Bismarck have the other two. They are 2nd and 4th in the voting with Minot sandwiched between those two in 3rd place. The Sabers, Patriots and Braves are five, six and seven.

Williston, Watford City and Belcourt round out the top ten.

