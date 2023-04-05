Virtual Learning has evolved post-pandemic at Simle Middle School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The days of kids huddling in front of TVs waiting to see if school is canceled are over.

Your News Leader went over to Simile Middle School to talk with the principal to see how snow days and online learning have evolved.

The halls are empty, but school is still in session for Bismarck Public Schools, and that means learning is online.

“I look at our eighth graders, they were fifth graders during COVID. And they’ve seen so many different types of learning models, hybrid learning, online learning, snow days, you know, they’ve seen a little bit of everything, and they have really pivoted,” said Russ Riehl, principal of Simle Middle School.

And while not every student takes well to online learning, it cuts down on student absences when the weather is bad.

“I know that 75% of our students are already engaged in the learning and participate in the learning. Others will trickle in. I think we also have to remember that we have some students that are in maybe multi-generation households, maybe don’t always have the best internet connection,” said Riehl.

He says most students have adapted well to using technology.

“It still gives students an avenue and an outlet to connect with friends and to connect with teachers, the adults in their life,” said Riehl.

It allows the students new opportunities to collaborate online, and it gives parents a chance to get involved.

Perhaps best of all, virtual learning has saved students from having to make up days.

Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both had virtual learning days Tuesday.

