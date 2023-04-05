Tomlinson named new Mandan Middle School principal

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Middle School has named Amanda Tomlinson as its new principal.

Tomlinson currently serves as the school’s assistant principal — a role she’s held since 2018. She’ll be replacing Ryan Leingang, who was previously named the new principal at Mandan’s Fort Lincoln Elementary.

The district says the search for Tomlinson’s replacement as assistant principal will begin immediately.

