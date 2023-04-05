Tauros hosting fan appreciation weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Minotauros will play their final home regular season games of the year at the MAYSA Arena this weekend.

The Tauros will feature discounted beer on Friday and Saturday night.

The team will host a giveaway and postgame skate for fans after Saturday’s game.

“When it’s packed in here, there’s nothing like it. It’s so fun playing and we can feel the energy. I think it absolutely elevates our game whenever it’s super loud in here. It’s a blast,” said Trevor Stachowiak, a forward and team captain.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, Minot is averaging 1,934 fans per game. That mark is the highest in the Central Division.

“It does have an impact on the game. You can really feel when the crowd is on your side and things are going right. They buy into it. The whole feel of the arena is definitely there,” said Weston Knox, a defenseman.

The Tauros play the Austin Bruins, who already clinched the Central Division title, Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the MAYSA Arena.

