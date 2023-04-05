PSC hears testimony on potential MDU rate hike

MDU rate hike
MDU rate hike(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Public Service Commission received plenty of public input Wednesday about a proposed MDU rate increase.

The PSC is considering MDU’s proposal for a 12.3% increase in rates. That increase would cost the average MDU customer about $15 per month or $179 annually.

MDU said there were several reasons for the proposed rate increase. Among them are the addition of the Heskett gas combustion turbine in Mandan and increased labor expenses. Several people called in to encourage the commission to be thorough before raising rates.

“Maybe MDU, now they’re a very good company, I have no real complaints about their service, but maybe they should show the Public Service Commission what they’ve done to cut back on some of their costs before they look for rate increases,” said Larry Wagner from Bismarck.

MDU asked for the rate increase last May. Testimony given Wednesday by the public will be considered in the formal hearings on this issue.

As for the formal hearings, for this particular case, the PSC will hold five days of them in May.

