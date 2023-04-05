ND Senate kills deer baiting bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Senate voted down a bill that would’ve made it impossible for Game and Fish to ban deer baiting.

As the law stands, Game and Fish can prohibit hunters from baiting big game animals. This bill would’ve taken that ability away from Game and Fish.

“We’re seeking to micromanage an agency that we’ve entrusted with the management of our wildlife, and I think Game and Fish has a very reasonable approach,” said Senator Robert Erbele, R-Lehr.

Game and Fish likes to have the option to prohibit baiting because, where there is food, there will be lots of deer. And when deer are able to come close together, they spread diseases more easily, especially Chronic Wasting Disease.

Those in favor of the bill said banning baiting doesn’t necessarily slow the spread of CWD. The bill failed by a vote of 21-26.

