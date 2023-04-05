Meet the snowplow hero who battled the five-month-long ND winter

Travis David
Travis David(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the challenging blizzard conditions, there are unsung heroes working tirelessly to keep the roads clear and ensure public safety.

Only a couple of things can get Travis David geared up for an 18-hour workday.

”Caffeine and lots of poking fun at each other and picking on each other before we get out the door in the morning,” said Transportation Services Supervisor Travis David with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

David says this year stands out.

”It’s uncommon. The last winter I saw like this I believe was 1997,” he said.

After 13 two-inch-or-more snow storms this year, David says the job can take its toll.

”It’s been busy. Lots of sleepless nights. A lot of crabby mornings. Very early mornings,” David said.

David will keep plowing until he can’t physically see the roads anymore.

One time, he even spent the night in his truck.

”It was Christmas Eve or Christmas and I wound up stuck in about a 200-yard-long snow drift. There was nothing I could do to get myself out of it,” he explained.

But he says when he’s inside his cab, he has nothing to fear.

”I know how to start a fire. I know how to keep warm,” David said.

At the end of the day, David says his job might be tiring, but it’s worth it keeping the roads passable for emergencies.

Travis David expressed that the only time he ever got rattled was not for himself but rather when he was rescuing a stranded motorist.

